Navi Mumbai: Teacher held for ‘threatening’ to strip five-year-old boy in class

A 38-year-old teacher was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to strip a five-year-old child inside the class as punishment. The woman has been granted bail. Kalamboli Senior Inspector Machhindra Khade said the incident took place on July 14. But it did not come to light till July 16. “The boy’s father is a teacher in a zilla parishad school. The child did not inform his parents out of fear,” he said.

The child was allegedly whistling in the class when the teacher punished him, the police said. “On Monday, the child’s mother got to know from another parent that her child had been almost stripped. When she asked the boy, he told her that the teacher had touched his belt and tried to pull his shorts down,” Khade said.

The boy’s parents accosted the teacher and then approached the police station where an FIR was filed. “We caught the teacher on Wednesday and presented her in court where she got bail. Our investigation is on,” Khade said.

While school authorities refused to comment on the matter, the incident has got other parents worried. “I cannot believe that teachers can do this. Stripping and humiliating someone, especially, at such an impressionable age is very dangerous,” said Ratna Joshi, the mother of a Class IV student.

Another parent said: “I am sure the teacher did not see it like this but it is tantamount to sexual assault. I will think twice before sending my younger daughter to the same school.”

The police are checking the teacher’s past records in the school. “The school authorities are co-operating. We are checking the teacher’s appointment documents and her records of service. We will then plan a meeting with other students of the class, along with their parents. We would ask them about the incident and any other incident, if it happened,” said a senior officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Mane said: “An FIR has been filed and we are proceeding based on that. Nobody will be wrongly implicated or easily let-off in our chargesheet.”

