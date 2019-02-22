Navi Mumbai set to get coastal road by 2021

Maharashtra’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has planned a second coastal road for Navi Mumbai that will connect Kharghar to Amra Marg at Panvel, which will also provide access to the proposed international airport in Navi Mumbai.

Advertising

CIDCO MD Lokesh Chandra confirmed that the plans for the road were in the works. “We are planning a coastal road in Navi Mumbai. It will connect Kharghar to Amra Marg and the water terminal at Nerul. We are in process of getting environmental clearances. Once we get the nod from the environment department, we will float the tenders to award civil work contract,” he said.

The project would cost Rs 270 crore and the target date for completion is 2021, Chandra said. In order to take care of nodal traffic, a service road has also been proposed alongside. This will ensure unobstructed traffic movements from Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Corridor (MTHL) to the airport. Airport connectivity will take off from the coastal road near Targhar railway station to the airport running above the Nerul-Uran railway line and Amra Marg.

Sources in CIDCO said that the plan includes three flyovers at nodal road junctions, two reinforced cement concrete (RCC) bridges on stilt of 1.2 km and 0.6 km length over dense mangrove area to address environmental issues at Ulwe creek channel and one rail overbridge (via duct) for the Navi Mumbai airport connectivity over Seawood-Uran railway line and Amra Marg.

Advertising

The state-of-the-art road will have an intelligent traffic control system along with a provision of RCC service duct all along its length at predetermined locations.

In addition to the second costal road, Chandra said that for the first costal road connecting Navi Mumbai airport to MTHL, a tender will be floated within a week.