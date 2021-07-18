Navi Mumbai resident rolls out ambulance service at Rs 100

As he saw people struggling to find ambulance and oxygen, he resolved to do something to help. (File)

NAVI MUMBAI-RESIDENT Raghav Narsalay could barely forget the day when he had to rush his mother to a hospital a few years ago.

For a distance of 200 metres, the private sector employee had to foot a hefty Rs 4,000 bill.

This, he said, had got him thinking: “how can the poor afford to pay such a lump-sum amount.”

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year came as a final nudge.

As he saw people struggling to find ambulance and oxygen, he resolved to do something to help.

On June 28, he finally rolled out an ambulance service at a nominal Rs 100 for Navi Mumbai residents.

In early June, Narsalay used Rs 17 lakh from his savings to purchase the vehicle. Next, he hired a driver, who is on duty from 10 am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday.

“I incur a Rs 40,000 monthly expense to run the service and I am fine with it. I am doing this for the welfare of society. Currently, we have only one ambulance. If demand increases, we will add more vehicles,” he told The Indian Express.

The ambulance – called ‘The Rupees 100 Ambulance Service’ — is equipped with a stretcher, wheelchair and an oxygen cylinder. Over the last two weeks, it has provided service to eight people already.

To book the service, Narsalay says, one can simply call on the dedicated phone number: 9820770021.

“During the pandemic, I saw a lot of people who were helping others in whatever way they could. So, I decided to contribute in my own way too… Under this initiative, any patient, along with a relative or acquaintance, will be transported from their residence to the hospital or vice versa for just Rs 100. We also help to move a patient from one hospital to another within Navi Mumbai,” he said.