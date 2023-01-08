Navi Mumbai resident arrested for vandalising crosses at Mahim cemetery

The Mumbai police Sunday arrested Kalamboli resident Dawood Ansari, 22, for allegedly vandalising several crosses at a cemetery attached to St Michael’s Church in Mahim on Saturday. The police had earlier registered an FIR in the matter and were looking for the accused.

The police tracked down Ansari after analysing CCTV footage. He was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody. DCP (Zone V) Manoj Patil said, “We arrested Ansari from Kalamboli, involved in vandalising crosses at the cemetery. He works with his uncle who has a mattress shop in Navi Mumbai. So far there is no clarity on the reason behind his acts.”

Sources at Mahim police station, where the FIR was registered, said Ansari appeared to be mentally unstable. The police have so far found no prior record in his name.

The DCP said it was a serious offence and added that they are checking all angles, including the possibility of the accused working in conspiracy with someone else. He added that as per the video footage they found, Ansari was at the church for some time after the desecration and did not immediately flee from the spot. The police are trying to find out why he went to Mahim and if any of his relatives reside there.

Soon after the incident on Saturday, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons at the Mahim police station based on a complaint filed by the church.

Several members of the Catholic community and political leaders condemned the incident earlier and urged quick action in the case. Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mumbai police to take “immediate cognisance” of the issue.

Crasto posted on Twitter, “News of Graves and Crosses vandalized at the St Michael’s Church graveyard in Mahim, Mumbai is very disturbing. This incident happened immediately after the temporary withdrawal of land acquisition notice to St Peter’s church, Bandra raises many doubts. This act seems like a deliberate attempt to pressurise and disturb the peace loving Catholic community in Mumbai.”