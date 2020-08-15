Navi Mumbai Police gets its first 33-acre firing range

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar inaugurated the firing range near Panvel on Wednesday.

The Navi Mumbai Police has acquired its first firing range, a 33-acre plot on the outskirts of Panvel city. Practice firing is expected to begin after Diwali, officials said.

Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, who inaugurated the firing range on Wednesday after the revenue department formally handed over its possession, said a process to acquire the range began in 2009. “We have never had our own firing range and our people had to travel 100 km to practise at a firing range near Alibaug,” he said.

Kumar added that the new firing range would cater to the police personnel at Thane City, Thane rural district and the State Reserve Police Force. It will feature eight 200-metre lanes. “It will be bigger than the firing range at Alibaug, which is of 100 metres. Every time we send our people to practise firing there, we also have to send a cook and food along,” Kumar said.

The site, said another Navi Mumbai police official, is 2 kilometres away from Vaje village and is separated by a hill from actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse.

“Steel targets will be fixed below the face of a hill, which will act as a natural barrier. On the other side of the hill is Salman Khan’s farmhouse. The plot we have selected is far away from human habitation,” the official added.

The official said the only civil work required at the range is the construction of platforms for shooters and permanent targets. “After the monsoon is over, we will begin short-range firing practice at the range with pistols and revolvers,” the official added.

