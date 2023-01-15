scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Navi Mumbai police books teen for throwing newborn out of bathroom window

The police claimed that the teen had hidden her pregnancy from her family and delivered the baby on her own in the bathroom in the intervening night of January 12 and 13.

The police said that the teen will be probed after her discharge from the hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai police books teen for throwing newborn out of bathroom window
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Navi Mumbai police booked a teenager for allegedly throwing her newborn out of a bathroom window last week.

The incident took place in the suburb of Navi Mumbai, where the 19-year-old woman was staying with her relative. An FIR has been registered against the teen under charges, including Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. She is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, a patrolling team last week received information about a newborn lying in the parking premises of a cooperative housing society in Navi Mumbai. The baby was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The police claimed that the teenager had hidden her pregnancy from her family and after she delivered the baby on her own in the bathroom in the intervening night of January 12 and 13, she allegedly threw her out of the bathroom window. The police said that the teenager will be probed after her discharge from the hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
More from Mumbai

The police have also invoked Indian Penal Code’s Section 315, which charges “whoever before the birth of any child does any act with the intention of thereby preventing that child from being born alive or causing it to die after its birth, and does by such act prevent that child from being born alive, or causes it to die after its birth”.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 21:20 IST
Next Story

No party can reinstate Article 370 in J&K: Anurag

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close