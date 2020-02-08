Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at sector 144 apartment

Several fire tenders rushed to Nerul Seawoods after the blaze erupted this morning. (ANI) Several fire tenders rushed to Nerul Seawoods after the blaze erupted this morning. (ANI)

A major fire broke out at a high-rise apartment at sector 144 in Navi Mumbai at 6.30 am on Saturday. No injuries were reported at the time of filing this report.

According to initial information, the fire broke out in a duplex at the 20th and 21st floors of the Sea Homes building of Nerul-Seawoods.

Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. (ANI) Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. (ANI)

As many as seven fire tenders rushed to the spot after the Navi Mumbai fire brigade received the call. Operations are underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd