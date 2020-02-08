Follow Us:
Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at sector 144 apartment

According to initial information, the fire broke out in a duplex at the 20th and 21st floors of the Sea Homes building of Nerul-Seawoods.

Nerul Seawoods fire, navi mumbai sector 144 fire, mumbai sector 144 fire, Nerul Seawoods fire death toll, mumbai city news Several fire tenders rushed to Nerul Seawoods after the blaze erupted this morning. (ANI)

A major fire broke out at a high-rise apartment at sector 144 in Navi Mumbai at 6.30 am on Saturday. No injuries were reported at the time of filing this report.

Nerul Seawoods fire, navi mumbai sector 144 fire, mumbai sector 144 fire, Nerul Seawoods fire death toll, mumbai city news Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. (ANI)

As many as seven fire tenders rushed to the spot after the Navi Mumbai fire brigade received the call. Operations are underway.

