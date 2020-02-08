Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at sector 144 apartment

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2020 10:02:36 am
A major fire broke out at a high-rise apartment at sector 144 in Navi Mumbai at 6.30 am on Saturday. No injuries were reported at the time of filing this report.
According to initial information, the fire broke out in a duplex at the 20th and 21st floors of the Sea Homes building of Nerul-Seawoods.
As many as seven fire tenders rushed to the spot after the Navi Mumbai fire brigade received the call. Operations are underway.
