Navi Mumbai: 5 including rape victim held for extorting money from accused’s wife

The NRI Coastal Police in Navi Mumbai arrested five persons, including the alleged rape victim, her mother and another woman, for allegedly extorting money from the wife of rape accused to withdraw the case.

According to the police, earlier this month, they had arrested a man for allegedly raping the 19-year-old woman. Recently, one of the accused woman, who claimed to be a social worker, approached the rape accused’s wife and allegedly demanded Rs 14 lakh in order to withdraw the case filed against her husband.

The wife, however, told her that she doesn’t have that much money and later, after negotiation, it was finalised to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to the complainant out of which Rs 50,000 was supposed to be paid to the social worker.

The police said since the wife of rape accused did not wish to pay the amount, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police started a verification and laid a trap for the accused Tuesday when they were caught red-handed while accepting the money.

“We arrested all the five accused and booked them under section 188 (extortion) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector of NRI Coastal police station.