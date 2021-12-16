Navi Mumbai Metro fares fixed: Pay Rs 10 as minimum fare, Rs 40 for journey above 10 km

THE FARES for the Navi Mumbai Metro, which is being constructed by The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), will be between Rs 10 and 40.

The CIDCO is developing four elevated corridors to make the public transport system of Navi Mumbai interconnect with different nodes.

A trial run of Line-1, spanning 11.1 km with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja, was conducted in May this year.

While up to two kilometres of journey, Rs 10 will be the minimum fare, for above 10 kilometre, the fare will be Rs 40 for one side journey.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, tweeted saying, (CIDCO) has decided the fares of the Navi Mumbai Metro line which shall be operated by MahaMetro.

The Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1, covering a distance of 5.14 kilometre from Pendhar station to Central Park station, had received the Interim Speed certificate from the Research Design and Structured Organization (RDSO) recently after completion of the trials.

CIDCO, the nodal agency for the construction of Metro in Navi Mumbai, is planning to open the part of Metro Line 1 that falls between these two stations for operations by December 2021.

Though the work on the Navi Mumbai Metro was started in 2011, it has been delayed for various reasons, prompting the CIDCO to appoint MahaMetro for swift implementation of the pending works on Line-1.