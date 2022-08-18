Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud

A 60-year-old man working with an oil company lodged a complaint with the Uran police station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday after he lost over Rs 7 lakh in a fake electricity bill message fraud.

A cyber-fraudster impersonating as an executive from the power supply company tricked the elderly man into revealing his bank details and used them to siphon off Rs 7.65 lakh from his account.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint of the man who works with the oil firm’s maintenance engineering wing.

The victim received a text message around 7 am on August 16 stating that his electricity line would be disconnected by 9.30 pm the same day if he does not pay the electricity bill. He saw the message in the afternoon around 2.33 pm as he was busy with his work.

He told the police he called on a mobile number given in the text message and a cyber-fraudster picked up who identified himself as an executive from the electricity office. The fraudster told the complainant that his payment is not reflected in their system and made him install a remote access application from the Google Play Store. The application is used to gain access to one’s mobile activities.

The complainant ended up giving access to the fraudster about his mobile phone activities. The fraudster then gave him a link and asked him to make a payment of Rs 10. As the victim made the payment, the fraudster could view his banking details which were later used to generate OTPs on his phone.

The complainant went home and checked his phone around 4.15 pm and was shocked to see several messages from his bank informing him that a total of Rs 7.65 lakh were withdrawn from his bank account. He then went to the government’s website – cybercrime.gov.in, where he entered all the details about the crime in an attempt to recover the siphoned money. He then approached the Uran police.