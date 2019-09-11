Navi Mumbai: Man kills 8-year-old nephew, sister-in-law; arrested

A 30-YEAR-OLD man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and nephew on Monday night in their house in Kamothe. Police said the man was unemployed and living with his brother and his family.

Police identified the accused as Suresh Chavhan. “Chavhan had been unemployed for some time and was living with his younger brother Yogesh and his family,” a senior officer said.

He added, “The brothers had a strained relationship over Suresh not contributing financially to the household. Suresh was thrown out of the house a couple of weeks back.”

Police said late on Monday, Suresh came to the house in Ekdant Society in Sector 34. “He had a heated argument with his sister-in-law Jayshree (27) and stabbed her with a sharp weapon. He then smothered her and his eight-year-old nephew Avinash with a pillow,” said an officer linked to the investigation.

When Yogesh returned home at around 4 am on Tuesday, he found Suresh sitting in the dark next to the bed where the bodies of his wife and son lay, police said. “He asked Suresh what he was doing up so late. Suresh told him that he had killed his family. Yogesh called us and we immediately reached the spot and took Suresh in our custody,” the officer said.

Police have sent both the bodies for a post-mortem and have arrested Suresh for murder. “Prima facie it seems that they died of suffocation. Although Jayshree had some stab wounds on her body, they weren’t fatal. We are looking for the weapon,” the officer said.

The officer added, “While the accused has confessed to the crime, the motive is still not clear. It seems that he was angry that his younger brother had thrown him out of the house and wanted to get even. We are still investigating.”