Navi Mumbai: Man held, over 4 lakh used gloves seized before resale

Police suspect used gloves were brought to the godown, checked for damage and washed in the two washing machines, blowdried and then repacked as new. (Representational)

NAVI MUMBAI police on Wednesday arrested a man and seized over four lakh used hand gloves which were being washed and readied to be resold during the Covid-19 pandemic. The crime branch (Unit 1) also seized 17 packets of used blue-coloured latex gloves, packed as new, for sale.

Senior Inspector Subhash Nikam said a raid was conducted on a godown in Gami Industrial Park in the MIDC area of the city following a tip-off and Prashant Surve, the owner of the godown used for printing and binding books, was arrested. “We found that the accused was using a washing machine to clean the gloves and a blower to dry them, before repackaging them to be sold in the market,” Nikam said. The value of the items seized is above Rs 6 lakh, he added. The senior inspector said considering the quantity of the latex gloves found with the accused, it is suspected that he had managed to procure the gloves disposed of by medical establishments.

Police suspect used gloves were brought to the godown, checked for damage and washed in the two washing machines, blowdried and then repacked as new. Chemicals used for cleaning the gloves have also been seized and sent for forensic examination, police said.

Officials said they are interrogating the accused to find out if he had sold any of the packages so far and whether it is part of a larger racket. An FIR has been filed at Turbhe police station on charges including 420 (cheating), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and section 270 (act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

