Navi Mumbai: Man gangraped after stopping for cigarette on way to home

A 36-year-old man was sodomized and assaulted in Vashi on Monday night. The man has had to go several surgeries, police said.

According to Vashi police, they are looking for possibly five suspects. “The man was kidnapped from a deserted spot, and was taken behind some trees when he had stopped for a cigarette while going home,” said an officer from Vashi police.

The man was beaten up by the five men who allegedly sexually abused him. “The doctors at a private hospital have had to conduct multiple surgeries. He is under observation,” said the officer.

Police registered a case on Tuesday, sources said, after the man’s relatives approached them. “We have registered a case under section 377. Investigation is going on,” a senior officer from Vashi police station said.

“We have taken the description of the accused and are trying to trace them. We are also looking at CCTV footages of the nearby areas. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a senior officer from Navi Mumbai police.

He added, “The victim stated that the accused seemed to be inebriated and also under the influence of narcotics. They all seem to be in the age group of 25-30.”