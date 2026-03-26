Navi Mumbai International Airport gets mobile network connectivity

The airport, in response, countered saying the in-building solution (IBS) installed was to ensure uninterrupted connectivity across all corners of the airport. (Express Photo/File)

In a relief to commuters, mobile networks of two of the three major telecom companies have started functioning at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with the third to go live in the coming days.

According to sources from the airport and telecom companies, networks of Airtel and Vi have been functional for around a month, with Jio joining the fray by the end of this week.

“Both Vi and Airtel underwent a proof of concept at the airport, testing for their signals, and have been operational at the NMIA for around a month now,” said an official from the NMIA.