Navi Mumbai International Airport attains 17.85 per cent of civil progress: CIDCO

In the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, an overall 17.85 per cent of civil progress has been attained as on first week of November, according to the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the nodal agency for project implementation. The financial progress attained by the project stands at 18.27 per cent.

According to CIDCO, 50 per cent of total work has been completed with regard to rock-cutting as well as site-filling works. The filling work on the south runway is nearly complete while laying of granular sub base is scheduled to start next week. Besides, hill-cutting for terminal building footprint area has been completed, 95 per cent of excavation for basement/foundation is done and the first mega-column footing was cast on November 2, according to CIDCO.

Meanwhile, blasting and excavation works for Multi Level Car Park (MLCP), Central Utility Plant building and Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited project office is also in progress.

The Navi Mumbai Airport is being implemented through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to meet the anticipated air traffic demand of 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in MMR region by 2030.

Navi Mumbai Airport is one of the largest greenfield international airports in the country, which is planned to handle overall 60 million passengers and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo annually as per the terms of Concession Agreement.

The upcoming airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, is proposed to have two parallel and independent runways for simultaneous and independent aircraft operations with three passenger terminals besides the associated infrastructure.

The revised commercial operation deadline for the project is December 2024 for simultaneous development of Phase I and Phase II of Navi Mumbai Airport with overall annual capacity of 20 million passengers and cargo handling capacity of 0.80 million tonnes.