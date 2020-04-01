Navi Mumbai: Housing complex gives ‘stay at home’ appeal a miss

Swanapoorti Housing Complex in Khargar. (Express) Swanapoorti Housing Complex in Khargar. (Express)

Swanapoorti Housing Complex in Khargar, with its 3,000 flats in 56 buildings, housing around 12,000 people, appears to believe the lockdown is for people outside its gates.

Spread over five acres, the housing complex shows little sign of having taken the “stay-at-home” appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seriously.

All that is evident is a slight change in the pace of life at this Navi Mumbai gated complex. The residents say they have restricted the entry and exit of outsiders and have stopped children from playing in the complex. Senior citizens stay indoors.

But inside, life goes on as usual, with masks on — hundreds of people out on walks in the evening, buying groceries, milk and vegetables as they normally would, without fearing policemen and their lathes. The only uniformed personnel in sight are the security guards of the complex.

The reason: the CIDCO-built low-income group housing complex, which was completed in 2017 and with owners getting possession soon after, still has no formal housing society committee. Mumbai’s housing society committees are known for laying down the line to residents, and getting most to toe it, but this complex has escaped.

Bhagwan Kesbhat, a member of ad-hoc committee that has been formed in the housing complex, said that a group of active residents requested the people to stay indoors after the lockdown was announced.

“…We called the police, who made announcements inside the complex asking people to stay indoors and follow social distancing measures”, said Kesbhat.

