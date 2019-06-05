Navi Mumbai: Graffiti ‘praising ISIS’ found on bridge, police say it could be a ‘prank’

A graffiti apparently praising the Islamic State (IS) and its head Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi sent the Navi Mumbai police into a tizzy on Tuesday. The police claimed that the message, which was found scribbled in Hindi on a pillar of Khopta bridge that connects Uran to Panvel, is “illegible”.

Advertising

“The graffiti is in Hindi and is etched on one of the pillars of the bridge. Some locals who go to the area to wash clothes alerted us on Tuesday morning. We found a lot of empty liquor bottles in the area when we went to check,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar, who visited the spot later in the day, said that the police are carrying out a detailed investigation in the matter. “There’s no high alert. Even the coastal security in the region same as earlier,” he said.

Claiming that the area is a frequent stop for truck drivers, Kumar said, “It is possible that it was a prank by some drunkards or miscreants, but we are not taking any chances.”

Advertising

The Uran police is now amassing all closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from around the area, sources said.

“Since the bridge has no CCTV cameras, we are trying to check if any unusual people approached the bridge or left from there. We are matching timestamps of passing vehicles, to find if any vehicle stopped at the bridge. We are also checking with fishermen if they spotted something unusual around the sea,” a senior officer from Navi Mumbai police said.

The graffiti, police claim, appeared between Sunday and Tuesday morning. “We have been checking the footages accordingly. The graffiti also refers to the JNPT and ONGC offices, so we are also checking if these are coded messages,” another officer from the Uran police said.

Uran has had previous brushes with similar instances, although it’s the first time that a graffiti has appeared in the area. “In 2016 and July last year, people had alerted police about presence of terrorists in the area, however, both the incidents were later found to be hoaxes,” the officer said.

The residents of the area, however, claim that Uran is surrounded by water and is easily accessible at night. “There’s hardly any light and while we know our regular fishermen, we don’t know everyone. We alert the police if we find anything out of the ordinary,” Prabhu Koli, a fisherman from the area, said.

Sheetal Koli, another resident of the area, said the graffiti could be a work of miscreants.

“The way it is phrased, it seems to be a prank. The villagers don’t leave their houses after 10 pm. Even in the past such rumours have surfaced. There’s nothing out of ordinary here,” she said.