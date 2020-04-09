Navi Mumbai: Essential goods’ shops to operate between 9 am and 5 pm, says Police

On Tuesday, Navi Mumbai police booked 12 morning walkers under IPC section 188 after they were found moving on Panvel streets. On Tuesday, Navi Mumbai police booked 12 morning walkers under IPC section 188 after they were found moving on Panvel streets.

With a spike in the number complaints about residents were not complying with prohibition rules, Navi Mumbai Police Wednesday issued an order specifying that only shops selling essential commodity, barring medicine stores, would be allowed to remain open only between 9 am and 5 pm.

“In spite of repeated requests, people are still stepping out of their homes in large numbers in the evening hours in the name of purchasing essential goods. With the increasing number of cases, we will be compelled to restrict the opening of grocery shops up till 5 pm,” Navi Mumbai Police said in the statement. Police have also specified that only one person per family, carrying a valid identity card, can step out to buy groceries.

