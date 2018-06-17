Navi Mumbai couple held for duping people of lakhs with promise of jobs

Mumbai couple held for duping people in the name of jobs. (Representational) Mumbai couple held for duping people in the name of jobs. (Representational)

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a couple for allegedly cheating several people with the promise of offering them jobs in the railways, RPF and other organisations. The couple is suspected to be part of a bigger organisation, said police.

According to Navi Mumbai police, multiple cases were registered against the accused, identified as Jaishree Date (36) and Sunil Date (40). “A case was registered in Satara and one more in APMC. There are more cases,” a senior officer said. He added: “The Dates ran an agency in APMC area that had claimed to help people get government jobs. They had the same modus operandi. They used to seek money from applicants assuring them jobs in either the RPF or railway catering. They had even issued fake appointment letters and other documents for a couple of complainants.”

“Convinced, the complainants would go to these offices to join work and would realise that they had been duped. By this time, the couple would have switched off their numbers,” the officer said.

The Dates had allegedly taken Rs 5.5 lakh from one of the complainants. “Another complainant, who hails from outside Maharashtra, paid Rs 5 lakh. It seems that the money obtained by the duo may well run into crores,” an officer investigating the case said.

The police arrested Jaishree on Saturday morning and arrested Sunil later in the day. “We are looking for their accomplices. Two men have been named in the FIRs, but there can be more. We are investigating where all they had their branches,” the officer said. Navi Mumbai police have asked others who have been duped by the couple to come forward. “We will keep details obtained from them confidential. It will help us make a stronger case against the entire gang,” said an officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App