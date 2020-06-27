Navi Mumbai declares 10 more areas as containment zone, residents asked to stock up on a week’s essentials

The civic body will conduct mass screening in these areas to detect more suspected cases. The civic body will conduct mass screening in these areas to detect more suspected cases.

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared 10 areas as containment zones. The civic body will conduct mass screening in these areas to detect more suspected cases. For the next seven days, all supplies, except medical and groceries, will be shut in the containment zones while residents have been asked to store essentials for the time period as containment measures will be in effect till July 5.

The decision came after multiple positive cases surfaced due to which these areas turned into coronavirus hotspots. According to officials, 10 areas under Belapur, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli ward offices that are densely populated have reported several cases in the last few weeks. There are over 70,500 households in these containment zones.

“Nobody will be allowed to move in and out except essential service providers from these containment zones. Also, we have requested all residents from these areas to store essential items for the next seven days. We have taken these steps to break the chain of the spread. A team of health workers from the NMMC will visit houses for screening to find more suspected cases,” read an official statement from NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal.

The containment measures will be in effect from June 29 to July 5. Earlier, state minister Eknath Shinde had held a meeting with Misal and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar to review the situation in these areas. Officials said mass testing and screening will be conducted in these areas.

According to official figures on Saturday, positive Covid-19 cases have crossed 6,000, and 201 deaths have been reported so far in the municipal area. On Saturday, NMMC recorded 150 new positive cases. While a maximum of 32 positive cases were found in Airoli, Ghansoli reported 29. The containment areas have 86 new cases of infection. In Navi Mumbai jurisdiction, there are 34 active containment zones as of June 25.

Areas like Turbhe Gaon, Diwale village, Juhu Gaon, Rabale Gaon, and Chinchpada with small houses and congested areas have recorded several cases. Misal was unavailable for a comment.

