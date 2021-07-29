Navi Mumbai cop on mission to climb highest peaks of 7 continents in a year

Gurav, who in May had scaled Mount Everest, climbed Mount Elbrus on July 26.

Sambhaji Gurav, an assistant inspector attached with the Navi Mumbai Police, scaled Mount Elbrus – the highest peak in Europe – on Monday.

Mount Elbrus, which is a dormant volcano, rises 5,642 m above the sea level and is the tenth most prominent peak in the world. The mountain stands in southern Russia in the Russian Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria.

Gurav, who in May had scaled Mount Everest, climbed Mount Elbrus as part of his ‘Mission Possible 7/1’ endeavour, which is to scale the highest peaks of the seven continents within a year.

“Though the height of Mount Elbrus is less than Mount Everest, the challenges and issues are very different and equally difficult. There was a challenge of facing low oxygen at Everest and scaling such height, while at Elbrus, there was no issue of oxygen… even the height is less than Everest. However, there is heavy wind and and climate changes suddenly with snow falling heavily. The whiteout makes climbing difficult,” Gurav said.

If Gurav manages to climb the highest peaks of seven continents, he will become the first policeman in the country to do so. He will now attempt to scale the highest peak of South Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro, on August 15.