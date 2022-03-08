Navi Mumbai cop goes missing after writing letter against senior official

A police sub-inspector (PSI) of the Navi Mumbai police has alleged he is being harassed and troubled by a “corrupt” senior official, according to a letter written by him. The official has been identified as Manesh Bachhav, who is attached to the Kalamboli police station. Bachhav has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

He wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth alleging rampant corruption in the department.

In the letter, Bachhav also accused the senior police inspector of the Kalamboli police station of being corrupt, harassing him for fulfilling the collection target and causing mental trauma. He has also said that he has been transferred from the Kalamboli police station.

Bachhav has demanded an inquiry into the assets of the senior police inspector and said he should also be investigated for the illegal activities undertaken at the Kalamboli police.

After the letter written by Bachhav went viral on social media, the Kalamboli police have been looking for him and started an inquiry into the allegations levelled by him.