Navi Mumbai constable strangles friend in car, drives 200 km to Satara to burn and dump body over ‘love triangle’

The Satara police said the Navi Mumbai police constable called the victim under the pretext of resolving the issue in Kalamboli, and murdered him with the help of the other three accused.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 01:48 PM IST
During his questioning, he revealed the names of the three others involved in the crime: Vijay Pawar, 36; Kiran Gaikwad, 27; and Srinivas Lone, 25. (Photo/AI-generated)During his questioning, he revealed the names of the three others involved in the crime: Vijay Pawar, 36; Kiran Gaikwad, 27; and Srinivas Lone, 25. (Photo/AI-generated)
The police in Maharashtra’s Satara arrested a Navi Mumbai police constable and three of his aides Wednesday for allegedly murdering a man for reportedly wooing a woman with whom the constable was in a relationship.

The Satara police said that Bandu Bhise, 49, who is attached to the Rabale MIDC police station, strangled Somnath Bobade, 30, at Kalamboli, took the body in a car to a village in Satara, 200 kms away, where they set the body on fire, and dumped it in a farm well.

A police officer said that the owner of the farm in Sukhed village of Satara saw the partially burnt body on February 6, and alerted them. The officer said the local Lonand police station then registered a case of murder based on the initial medical report.

The police launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from the area. They also questioned several car owners. During the probe, they identified Bhise’s vehicle on camera at the Khed–Shivpur toll plaza, and called him in for questioning Tuesday.

During his questioning, he revealed the names of the three others involved in the crime: Vijay Pawar, 36; Kiran Gaikwad, 27; and Srinivas Lone, 25.

Further probe revealed that Bhise planned the murder after he came to know Bobade was trying to woo a woman with whom he was in an extramarital relationship. He called Bobade under the pretext of resolving the issue in Kalamboli, and allegedly murdered him on February 6 with the help of the other three accused.

An officer said that Bobade worked as a cab driver.

The officer added that the woman with whom Bhise was in a relationship had been married earlier but was currently estranged from her husband. The police will record her statement regarding the case.

The police said the accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody.

