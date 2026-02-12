Navi Mumbai constable strangles friend in car, drives 200 km to Satara to burn and dump body over ‘love triangle’

During his questioning, he revealed the names of the three others involved in the crime: Vijay Pawar, 36; Kiran Gaikwad, 27; and Srinivas Lone, 25. (Photo/AI-generated)

The police in Maharashtra’s Satara arrested a Navi Mumbai police constable and three of his aides Wednesday for allegedly murdering a man for reportedly wooing a woman with whom the constable was in a relationship.

The Satara police said that Bandu Bhise, 49, who is attached to the Rabale MIDC police station, strangled Somnath Bobade, 30, at Kalamboli, took the body in a car to a village in Satara, 200 kms away, where they set the body on fire, and dumped it in a farm well.

A police officer said that the owner of the farm in Sukhed village of Satara saw the partially burnt body on February 6, and alerted them. The officer said the local Lonand police station then registered a case of murder based on the initial medical report.