Navi Mumbai civic body set to unveil development plan

Nearly 29 years after it was set up, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is set to unveil its development plan (DP).

The draft DP was approved by the last general body of the NMMC, but the final clearances were held up because City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) wrote to the state urban development department that its reservation on 200 plots would be affected.

When this plan comes in force, CIDCO stands to lose its importance as the pre-eminent town planner for the satellite city. The NMMC was set up in 1992. Before that, all planning for the city was done by CIDCO, set up in 1976. “The draft plan of NMMC was ready and as per the Maharashtra Regional Town planning Act, local urban bodies are given statutory power to publish DP. But CIDCO had raised objection about its 200 plots being affected because of reservations by NMMC. Now the issue has been sorted,’’ Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Bhushan Gagrani said.

A senior official said that NMMC had made “arbitrary” reservations on about 200 CIDCO plots, which would have adversely affected its monetisation plans and development schemes beyond Navi Mumbai.

To resolve the issue, the state government has asked NMMC to publish the draft DP, and invite objections and suggestions from the public. During this process, CIDCO’s objections would be taken into account.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the draft plan would be a big boost for the development of the satellite city. “The DP prepared by CIDCO was a zoning map and for proper development for next 30 years, we need our own draft plan. This should not be looked at as NMMC vs CIDCO. It is a progressive step,” he added.

However, retired additional chief secretary R C Sinha, who was the first administrator of Navi Mumbai when it was set up, asserted that CIDCO’s experience of town planning and its established system of engineering was of a calibre that “no one India can beat”.

The CIDCO has developed Naya Raipur, Palghar, Oros and Nashik. “One who has experience of town planning must be allowed to continue,” said Sinha, who had headed CIDCO too from 1990 to 1995.