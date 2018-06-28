Navi Mumbai civic body plans to use treated sewage water for gardens

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
The move is likely to save around 15 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water.

| Mumbai | Updated: June 28, 2018 3:23:21 am
navi mumbai, nmmc, sewage water treatment, navi mumbai gardens, navi mumbai news, indian express The move is likely to save around 15 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water. (Representational image)
THE Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is preparing a comprehensive plan to use treated sewage water in nearly 200 civic gardens in the satellite town. The move is likely to save around 15 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water.

Officials said that at the seven sewage treatment plants (STPs), in Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli, around 205 MLD water undergoes treatment every day . “Of this, around 2 MLD treated sewage water is currently being used at a municipal garden in Koparkhairane and a bus depot in Vashi. Besides that, a large residential complex has been purchasing around 1 MLD water from us for gardening and cleaning vehicles,” said an official.

He said the remaining 202 MLD treated sewage water is discharged into the sea. “It was planned to sell the treated sewage water for secondary purposes but the plan failed as there are no takers,” added the official. N Ramaswami, the NMMC Commissioner, has now asked the sewage department to prepare a comprehensive plan to use the treated sewage water for municipal gardens and watering plants and bushes on traffic islands and those along road dividers. “A plan is being prepared and it is in the final stage. The treated sewage will be used for around 200 gardens,” said Ramaswami. He said it would take around six months for the implementation.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been using treated sewage water for gardening at Pramod Mahajan Kala Park in Dadar since July 2016. It has decided to provide treated sewage water to Raj Bhavan, for gardening and other purposes, at reduced rate.

Have a comment or suggestion for Notes From The Suburbs? Write to mumbai.newsline @expressindia.com with subject line: Notes From The Suburbs

