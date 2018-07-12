Navi Mumbai: Civic body collects 4.88 tonnes of plastic waste, will use it for road construction

Officials from the Navi Mumbai civic body said plastic waste collection centres had been set up in all the ward offices. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Used for representational purpose) Officials from the Navi Mumbai civic body said plastic waste collection centres had been set up in all the ward offices. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Used for representational purpose)

Since the ban on single-use plastic was enforced on June 23, the Navi Mumbai civic body has collected around 4.88 tonne plastic waste from residents and the housing societies. Now, it has decided to process the plastic waste and use it in the construction of roads. Officials from the Navi Mumbai civic body said plastic waste collection centres had been set up in all the ward offices. “The big housing societies in Vashi, Belapur and Nerul collected the plastic waste from their residents and then it was handed over to us,” said an official.

The official further said the total plastic waste collection has gone up to 4.88 tonne in just around 15 days from the enforcement of the ban. “All the collected plastic waste will be taken to the solid waste management project in Turbhe to be processed. The plastic waste will be recycled and made into granules, which will then be used for surface coating during road construction,” added the official.

The official said citizens had been urged to deposit the banned plastic in ward offices or they can contact the civic body to call a waste collection vehicle if they had plastic in large quantity. “We have set up the squads in all ward offices for taking action against violators. So far, the fine amount collected is more than Rs 15 lakh,” said the official. Another official said the granules would be mixed with tar for surface coating. “We have already successfully used the granules on 10 roads in the MIDC area,” said the official, adding that it would now be used for all the new roads.

“The use of plastic granules in road construction will increase the durability of the roads. Since plastic granules are used for surface coating of roads, rain water does not affect it, thereby increasing the road’s life span,” added the official. Besides, the use of plastic granules will help in lowering the annual expenditure of road repairs, which could be used for other development works, said the official.

