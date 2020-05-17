Navi Mumbai APMC market to reopen tomorrow

The market was shut from May 11 to May 17 after the number of cases linked to its premises, including traders, workers, who tested positive crossed 100. The market was shut from May 11 to May 17 after the number of cases linked to its premises, including traders, workers, who tested positive crossed 100.

AFTER REMAINING shut for a week after a surge in cases, three wholesale markets within Navi Mumbai APMC will reopen on Monday. A meeting was held between officials of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai police on Saturday along with members of the APMC wholesale market committees where the decision to reopen the market with added precautionary measures was taken.

The market was shut from May 11 to May 17 after the number of cases linked to its premises, including traders, workers, who tested positive crossed 100.

On Monday, three markets – vegetables, grains and spices – will reopen and the remaining markets for fruits and onion-potatoes will reopen on May 21. Officials said that restrictions have been put in place, including entry to the markets. “Entry will be allowed after a thermal screening and examination of the oxygen level through a pulse oxymeter. There will also be only a limited number of vehicles allowed into the markets,” said a statement issued by the APMC committee after the meeting on Saturday.

During its closure, disinfection was to be carried out of all buildings, shops, offices, roads and other areas within the APMC premises. “We conducted 6,000 medical check-ups of traders, mathadi workers, transporters and others during the past week,” said an official.

Officials also said that the market committee is in the process of setting up an online system for delivery of the commodities to the customers.

“The market provides essential supplies to Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts. Arrangements were done to provide stock for ten days before the market was shut last week. But, if it continues to remain shut, there will be shortage of supply in many retail markets across the districts leading to price rise. Hence, the decision was taken to reopen it with precautions,” official said.

There will be 100 vehicles allowed in the onion potato market, 200 in the fruit market, 300 in the grains market and 200 in the spice market, with loading and unloading scheduled on alternate days to reduce crowd.

