Navi Mumbai airport to launch international flights from July 15 with Abu Dhabi service

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will begin international passenger operations on July 15, with Air India Express launching direct services to Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the phased rollout of Maharashtra’s second international airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Air India Express will become the first carrier to operate international flights from the greenfield airport. The airline plans to start with two flights a week before increasing the frequency to three weekly services from July 29.

The launch marks the beginning of international operations at NMIA, which began commercial flight operations on December 25, 2025, and has been developed to supplement the capacity of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), one of the country’s busiest aviation hubs.