Navi Mumbai airport to launch international flights from July 15 with Abu Dhabi service

Air India Express will operate the inaugural overseas service from NMIA, connecting the airport with one of the busiest travel markets for Mumbai-region passengers.

Written by: Naresh S
2 min readJun 25, 2026 06:38 PM IST
Navi Mumbai International Airport will commence international passenger operations on July 15 (IE Archive file photo)Navi Mumbai International Airport will commence international passenger operations on July 15 (IE Archive file photo)
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Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will begin international passenger operations on July 15, with Air India Express launching direct services to Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the phased rollout of Maharashtra’s second international airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Air India Express will become the first carrier to operate international flights from the greenfield airport. The airline plans to start with two flights a week before increasing the frequency to three weekly services from July 29.

The launch marks the beginning of international operations at NMIA, which began commercial flight operations on December 25, 2025, and has been developed to supplement the capacity of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), one of the country’s busiest aviation hubs.

Also Read | Delhi NCR joins Mumbai in dual airport club: How Noida, Navi Mumbai airports compare

According to the airline’s schedule, flights will initially operate on Wednesdays and Fridays, with an additional Sunday service to be introduced later in July.

With the Abu Dhabi route, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from NMIA, including domestic services to Delhi and Bengaluru.

The airport is expected to play a crucial role in accommodating growing passenger traffic in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and reducing congestion at CSMIA once it is fully operational.

The Abu Dhabi service marks the first overseas connection from the airport and is expected to serve a substantial segment of travellers from the Mumbai region heading to the UAE, one of India’s busiest international aviation markets.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naresh S
Naresh S

Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage. Core Coverage Areas: Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters. Transport (Primary Beat): His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories. Aviation (Secondary Beat): Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More

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