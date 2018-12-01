Navi Mumbai airport likely to miss Dec 2019 deadline: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted on Friday that the target to see the first flight taking off from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by the end of 2019 might not be realised.

But contending that the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) and the concessionaire were working on awar footing at the project site, Fadnavis said the government was on course to complete the land development work for the new airport by April, 2019.

Revising the project completion deadline, the chief minister said that one runway (3.7-kilometre) and a terminal building of the new airport would be ready by April, 2020.

Fadnavis was replying to a discussion in the state’s Legislative Assembly on the last day of the Winter Session of the legislature.

The Opposition, which had initiated the discussion, had alleged that the worsening of the state’s economic position had impacted the pace of development, employment, and job generation.

In his reply, Fadnavis also announced a new deadline for the completion of the ambitious Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, which is under construction for improving road connectivity between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Refuting the Opposition’s claim that the state’s economic health had deteriorated, Fadnavis said it was his government’s concerted decision to fund big ticket infrastructure projects through off-budget borrowings. “This has ensured that the fiscal space of the state’s budget is not impacted,” he said.