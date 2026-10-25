IndiGo, Air India plan phased international flight shift to Navi Mumbai Airport

IndiGo and the Air India group are set to shift some of their international flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), beginning December 2026, as a proposed reallocation of air traffic ahead of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 (T1) redevelopment continues to face opposition from other airlines.

IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Sunday announced a phased expansion of international operations at NMIA between February and July 2027. The transfer will cover flights to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta, which currently operate from CSMIA.

IndiGo will also launch a daily service to Kathmandu from NMIA, taking its total international departures from the airport to 12 a day. The airline will shift a portion of its domestic operations to NMIA to support its international services and facilitate onward connections for passengers.