IndiGo, Air India plan phased international flight shift to Navi Mumbai Airport

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IndiGo and the Air India group are set to shift some of their international flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), beginning December 2026, as a proposed reallocation of air traffic ahead of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 (T1) redevelopment continues to face opposition from other airlines.
IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Sunday announced a phased expansion of international operations at NMIA between February and July 2027. The transfer will cover flights to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta, which currently operate from CSMIA.
IndiGo will also launch a daily service to Kathmandu from NMIA, taking its total international departures from the airport to 12 a day. The airline will shift a portion of its domestic operations to NMIA to support its international services and facilitate onward connections for passengers.
Separately, Air India Express will operate four daily domestic flights from NMIA from December 2026. It plans to launch services to Kuwait and operate existing services to Oman from January 2027. The group also aims to complete a phased transition of flights to international destinations, including Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah, from NMIA by October 2027. The proposed shift of Kuwait services is subject to the requisite approvals.
IndiGo and AAHL are in the final stages of implementing the transfer plan. According to the airport operator, the transition will allow IndiGo to expand its international network across Asia, Africa and Europe, alongside the induction of A320/A321 aircraft and A321XLRs in 2027, without adding to the capacity constraints at CSMIA.
“The phased transition will support a transparent and proportionate rebalancing of capacity across Mumbai’s dual airport system, considering each airline’s presence at CSMIA,” a joint statement by IndiGo and AAHL said. The approach, it added, would minimise disruption and provide greater planning certainty for airlines and passengers.
The announcement comes amid objections from the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) Mumbai to the proposed reallocation of flights. The committee has argued that airport authorities have not provided adequate justification for reducing or cancelling slots at CSMIA. It has been pointed out that T1’s current passenger capacity is below 10 million annually, while T2 is expected to add another five million passengers to the airport’s capacity.
In its recent communication to airport authorities, the committee said any proposal to reallocate traffic “should be supported by verifiable capacity assessments, operational data, and a clear, evidence-based justification”.
The dispute intensified after AAHL sent a second communication to airlines regarding the shift of certain international operations to NMIA under the summer 2027 schedule. The airport operator had earlier proposed reducing 33 per cent of CSMIA’s 770 weekly international flights, or 265 services, with the affected operations either shifted to NMIA or temporarily suspended until T1’s redevelopment.
Under that proposal, IndiGo faced a temporary reduction of 74 of its 224 weekly international departures from CSMIA, while Air India faced a cut of 33 out of 100 weekly international flights. Air India Express was to lose seven of its 21 scheduled weekly departures from CSMIA’s T2.
The position of other airlines remains unclear ahead of the October 28 meeting between airport authorities and stakeholders.