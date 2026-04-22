Navi Mumbai Airport: Why India’s newest airport can’t get passengers home once they land

Stepping off a flight at Navi Mumbai International Airport should mark the end of a journey instead, for thousands of passengers, it’s where the real struggle begins. As NMIA prepares to launch international operations by late April, the airport’s ground reality tells a troubling story: a last-mile connectivity crisis where inflated fares, vanishing cabs, and patchy bus schedules have turned what should be a seamless exit into an expensive, unpredictable ordeal.

From app-based taxis operating under a chaotic token system to government buses that vanish after 11 pm, passengers are caught between limited options and mounting frustration. And with passenger numbers expected to double by summer, the question looms on whether NMIA can fix its transport mess before its international debut.

App-based taxis: System gaps, high fares and supply crunch

App-based taxi services remain the preferred option for many passengers, particularly those travelling with luggage. However, commuters described the system at Navi Mumbai International Airport as inconsistent, citing frequent delays and limited availability.

Unlike standard app-based bookings or operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, NMIA follows a token-based system. Once a passenger attempts to book a cab, a token is generated and they must queue at designated pick-up points assigned to each service. Cabs are then allotted on the spot based on availability, instead of being pre-assigned through the app.

While the system is intended to streamline dispatch, commuters said it often falters during peak and late evening hours. Many reported waiting over 40 minutes for a cab, with lower-cost options frequently unavailable, pushing them towards higher-priced premium rides.

“We have been waiting 40 minutes for a cab. Despite several economy, premier and sedan options at the boarding point, on ground staff refuse to allot us one, citing excess luggage,” said 60 year old Geeta Sharma, who was travelling from the airport to Ulhasnagar. She alleged that cab aggregators instead pressured her and her husband to opt for an SUV, costing at least Rs 1,000 more.

Passengers also pointed to a disconnect between visible supply and actual allotment, saying they continued to face long waits even when multiple vehicles were stationed at the boarding point.

Story continues below this ad

Concerns over pricing have added to the frustration. Commuters alleged being charged inflated fares irrespective of distance. “I had to spend a little over Rs 700 while travelling from the airport to Kharghar, despite it being merely a 25 minute journey,” said a Navi Mumbai resident travelling late at night. He also flagged the acute shortage of cabs during late hours, particularly affecting those carrying bulky luggage.

High fares—including quotes of up to Rs 6,000 for a late-night trip to Virar—have been attributed to both a shortage of cabs and the Rs 250–300 fee charged to drivers entering the airport to pick up passengers.

Currently, fares offered by app-based aggregators are regulated under Maharashtra’s Aggregator Cabs Policy 2025. Under this framework, aggregators are required to align fares with the base rates set by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). Discounts cannot exceed 25% during low-demand periods, and surge pricing is capped at 1.5 times the base fare.

Drivers, however, said shortages are most acute during non-peak hours. “Typically the last flight of the day lands around 11 pm and flight operations resume from 7 am onwards. Accordingly, the on-ground staff direct drivers to head home during those hours”, added a driver affiliated with Rapido.

Prepaid taxis: Structured system, but constrained by demand

Story continues below this ad

Prepaid taxi services such as WTI Cabs and First Car offer a more structured alternative, with fixed fares and designated counters. However, passengers said these services are also affected by the broader supply-demand imbalance at the airport, along with higher fares.

Compared to app-based services like Rapido, Ola and Uber, prepaid taxi fares for the same routes were significantly higher. For instance, a 30-minute ride to Kharghar was priced at Rs 1,000 with WTI Cabs and Rs 1,300 with First Car, compared to Rs 714 on Rapido and Rs 638 on Uber for the same destination.

During peak and late-night hours, availability remains inconsistent, limiting their effectiveness as a reliable fallback option. As a result, even passengers opting for prepaid taxis often face delays similar to those seen with app-based services.

Sources said mitigation efforts are underway, with authorities coordinating with cab aggregators while also addressing passenger complaints.

Government-operated buses: Economical but restricted by timing gaps

Story continues below this ad

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses remain one of the most affordable connectivity options, linking the airport to key railway stations such as Nerul, Belapur, Panvel, Kharkopar and Targhar.

Operating at a frequency of 15–20 minutes on most routes, these buses run from around 6.50–7 am until 11 pm. However, commuters pointed to two major limitations: the lack of services after 11 pm and a 2–3 hour operational gap in the afternoon, when buses are typically taken off the road for charging and cleaning.

These constraints leave passengers arriving outside operational hours dependent on costlier alternatives. Even when available, bus journeys often involve multiple transfers via trains and auto-rickshaws, significantly increasing travel time compared to direct cab rides.

The recently introduced Chalo bus services aim to improve connectivity, offering direct routes between NMIA and key destinations such as Marol in Andheri and the World Trade Centre in Colaba.

Story continues below this ad

While these services operate at regular intervals during both peak and non-peak hours, their coverage remains limited to select routes, catering to only a section of passengers. Depending on rising demand, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) may increase the number of services, officials said.

Airport run shuttle services: Underutilised due to low awareness

Airport operated shuttle services ferry passengers from the terminal to nearby transit nodes like CBD Belapur, from where they can access autos or taxis at standard city rates. Currently, three shuttles run at fifteen to twenty minute intervals.

However, commuters reported low awareness about these services, along with a lack of clear information on routes and frequency. This has led to underutilisation, even though these services could help ease pressure on other transport systems.

“I wasn’t aware that passengers could avail shuttle services—there are no visible signages indicating this. However, when approached, airport staff are helpful in informing passengers about these options. The bigger issue is the frequency of these services, which needs to be increased to ensure smoother and more comfortable transit,” said Pradeep Mehta, a frequent airport user.

Way ahead

Story continues below this ad

Last month, the Navi Mumbai International Airport said it will scale up operations to 1,092 weekly air traffic movements in the summer schedule, an average of around 156 flight movements a day.

However, the only long-term mass transit solution remains the recently approved 35-km Metro Line 8 (Gold Line), which will directly link Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with NMIA. Estimated to cost ₹22,862 crore, the corridor will be the first metro connection between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and a key pillar of the region’s emerging twin-airport system. While the project timeline is pegged at five years, the state government is aiming to complete it in 3.5 years.

Even with an accelerated schedule for the metro, a seamless commute to the airport remains a distant prospect raising concerns that ground connectivity may lag well behind the airport’s rapid scale-up in operations.

A detailed questionnaire sent to NMIA did not elicit any response.