Elderly patient recovers after rare complex hernia surgery in Navi Mumbai

Written by Purnima Sah

A 75‑year-old woman has recovered after undergoing complex abdominal wall reconstruction surgery for a massive recurrent incisional hernia at Medicover Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, doctors said.

The patient, Surekha Patil (name changed), visited the hospital’s outpatient department on November 14, 2025, with a large abdominal swelling that had worsened significantly over the past two years. She had already undergone three hernia surgeries in the past, but the swelling kept returning, leaving her in constant discomfort, heaviness and pain.

She was admitted for surgery on December 19, 2025, and discharged on December 24, 2025, after a smooth recovery. The operation lasted approximately four hours, and she was able to walk the next day, resume a normal diet within two days, and return home within five days with a healed wound.