Navi Mumbai: 67-year-old man killed in road accident on e-way

Police said all passengers and the driver were rushed to MGM hospital, where one of the passengers, Kamrul Islam, died during treatment. (Representational) Police said all passengers and the driver were rushed to MGM hospital, where one of the passengers, Kamrul Islam, died during treatment. (Representational)

A 67-year-old man died as the mini-bus he was travelling in along with seven others rammed into a bus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai Sunday.

According to police, the passengers, all religious preachers and residents of Ahmedabad, were returning home from Shivamogga in Karnataka. They had started their journey late on Saturday, said police.

An officer said the driver was exhausted after driving overnight. When they were on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the driver, identified as Vagesha Rama Chandrappa (28), dozed off behind the wheels and lost control of the mini-bus, which rammed into a parked bus on the side of the road, said police.

Police said all passengers and the driver were rushed to MGM hospital, where one of the passengers, Kamrul Islam, died during treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.