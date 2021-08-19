Navi Mumbai: 21-year-old arrested for ‘selling Covishield doses on black market’

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch Unit 2 from Nerul on Wednesday evening for allegedly black marketing Covishield vaccine.

The accused, Kishore Khet Kumar, was found in possession of two vials and 15 syringes of Covishield, police said. A probe has been launched to ascertain where he got the vaccine.

According to the police, while the government is currently providing free vaccines against the Covid-19 virus, the police team had received a tip-off that a person was selling each dose of Covishield vaccine for Rs 4,000. The Crime Branch then informed the Food and Drug Administration and approached the youth, who was selling the vaccine, through a bogus customer.

The accused was summoned below the Rajiv Gandhi flyover in Nerul Sector 8 on Wednesday evening to vaccinate a bogus customer and a trap was set up for him, police said. When the accused arrived at 4 pm, he took Rs 60,000 for 15 doses as against the Rs 4,000 for a single dose from a bogus customer, police said.

The customer was then given a fully filled sealed glass vial of Covishield vaccine and a half-filled non-sealed glass vial as well as 15 sealed packed syringes.

After ascertaining that he was selling it illegally, the accused was booked by the Nerul police station on charges of fraud and cheating and was placed under arrest.

“We are investigating from where he got the Covishield vaccine and to how many people he has sold the vaccine in this manner,” said Senior Inspector Giridhar Gore.