Navi Mumbai: 18-year-old held for murdering friend over phone, speaker worth Rs 6000

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man was arrested last week by the Panvel police in Navi Mumbai for allegedly killing his 19-year-old friend over a mobile phone and a speaker worth Rs 6,000.

The accused has been identified as Aaditya Shekate, who took the victim who is said to be a specially challenged to an under-construction building’s terrace in Panvel. After robbing the mobile phone and speaker, the accused pushed the victim from the terrace.

Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday, around 9:45 pm when Shekate took the victim to the terrace of the seven storeyed building and pushed him from there.



A resident of the area spotted the victim falling from the terrace and rushed for help when he saw Shekate fleeing from the spot and recorded it on his mobile phone, police added.

The victim was rushed to a hospital; however, he was declared dead on the spot. “Using the video recorded by the resident, our team traced the accused and placed him under arrest. We have recovered the mobile phone and the speaker, which the accused robbed from the victim. The accused is currently in police custody,” said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior police inspector of Panvel city police.