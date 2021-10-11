Three held after ‘Covid norm violations’ at Navratri party in Santacruz, get bail later

Police on Sunday night busted a Navratri Garba party in Santacruz (West) in which around 100 people without masks had reportedly gathered for revelry and social distancing norms were not being followed.

Garba parties are extremely popular during the Navratri festivities.

“The Garba party was going on in a hall next to SNDT College. A police patrol van spotted several cars parked outside the SNDT College and went inside the hall,” said Dyaneshwar Ganore, senior inspector of Santacruz police station.

The crowd was dispersed by the police and an FIR was registered against the hall owner and organisers under sections 188, 269 and 34 of the IPC and other sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Three people — Gaurav Pokharlal, Manish Bafna and Vikas Mehta — were arrested and granted bail later.