Navapur poultry farmers await compensation as culling crosses 4 lakh birds

Dr Sanjay Khachane, District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said authorities had completed culling and testing at commercial farms, but backyard bird culling had not yet begun as residents were demanding immediate cash compensation.

More than 20 days after bird flu-triggered culling operations began in Maharashtra’s Navapur, poultry farmers say they are yet to receive compensation, worsening the financial crisis in one of western India’s largest egg-producing hubs.

Navapur in Nandurbar district supplies nearly 10 lakh eggs daily to Mumbai, Nashik, Jalgaon and Surat. From May 1 to May 17, a total of 4,06,682 chickens have been culled, 24,91,723 eggs and 5,48,958 kg of feed have been destroyed in Navapur.

Poultry farmers alleged that unlike previous outbreaks, compensation has not been released despite mandatory post-culling sanitisation protocols requiring repeated disinfection, litter removal and a fallow period before farms can resume operations.