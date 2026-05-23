Navapur poultry farmers await compensation as culling crosses 4 lakh birds

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More than 20 days after bird flu-triggered culling operations began in Maharashtra’s Navapur, poultry farmers say they are yet to receive compensation, worsening the financial crisis in one of western India’s largest egg-producing hubs.
Navapur in Nandurbar district supplies nearly 10 lakh eggs daily to Mumbai, Nashik, Jalgaon and Surat. From May 1 to May 17, a total of 4,06,682 chickens have been culled, 24,91,723 eggs and 5,48,958 kg of feed have been destroyed in Navapur.
Poultry farmers alleged that unlike previous outbreaks, compensation has not been released despite mandatory post-culling sanitisation protocols requiring repeated disinfection, litter removal and a fallow period before farms can resume operations.
“During the last two outbreaks, compensation was provided within 48 hours of culling. This time, we are being told there are no funds available. Farmers are struggling to arrange money for sanitisation and labour,” said Arief Balesaria, head of the Navapur Poultry Association and owner of Wasim B Poultry Farm.
In a representation to the Animal Husbandry Department, the association sought urgent intervention on compensation, insurance, biosecurity measures, vaccination and reopening of farms. Farmers have also demanded quicker inspections and a time-bound roadmap for restarting operations after sanitisation.
The association said the existing compensation structure under the Union government’s 2024 avian influenza guidelines is “severely outdated” and does not reflect current production costs. Under existing norms, compensation for adult layer chickens is fixed at Rs 140 per bird, while poultry feed compensation is capped at Rs 25 per kg.
Balesaria claimed the actual cost of raising an eight-week-old chick is around Rs 250, while investment in a mature layer bird is close to Rs 500. “Receiving only Rs 140 represents a nearly 70 per cent loss on investment,” he said, adding that feed prices have risen to Rs 32 per kg.
Farmers have demanded that compensation be increased to Rs 300-350 per bird and credited within 30 days of culling to prevent “mass bankruptcy” in the sector. They have also sought compensation for destroyed poultry manure and litter, which currently does not fall under the official compensation framework.
Another key demand is the introduction of a government-backed insurance scheme for avian influenza, with farmers claiming that most private insurers exclude epidemic diseases such as bird flu. The association has also urged the Centre to allow H5N1 vaccination in high-risk poultry clusters such as Navapur to reduce repeated mass culling and economic losses.
Meanwhile, officials admitted that shortage of funds has delayed culling operations involving backyard poultry and exotic birds in affected villages.
Dr Sanjay Khachane, District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said authorities had completed culling and testing at commercial farms, but backyard bird culling had not yet begun as residents were demanding immediate cash compensation.
“There are around 10,000 backyard birds in affected areas. We are working with the central and state governments to make funds available soon,” Khachane said.
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