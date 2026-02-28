‘National sovereignty at stake’: Prakash Ambedkar invites Rahul Gandhi, non-BJP parties to join March 2 VBA march against Indo-US Trade Deal

According to VBA president Prakash Ambedkar, the Indo-US trade deal is dangerous as it has compromised national interests. (File photo)

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar has reached out to all non-BJP parties and social organisations, requesting them to join and actively participate in the March 2 agitation against the Indo-US trade deal.

The protest will take place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

Ambedkar told The Indian Express on Saturday, “Our agitation is to highlight the failure of the PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to safeguard national interests in the Indo-US trade deal. The march is not a space for party politics. It is to mobilise people across Maharashtra to come forward and raise their voice against wrong and protect national interests, he explained.