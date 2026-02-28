‘National sovereignty at stake’: Prakash Ambedkar invites Rahul Gandhi, non-BJP parties to join March 2 VBA march against Indo-US Trade Deal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar has reached out to all non-BJP parties and social organisations, requesting them to join and actively participate in the March 2 agitation against the Indo-US trade deal.
The protest will take place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.
Ambedkar told The Indian Express on Saturday, “Our agitation is to highlight the failure of the PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to safeguard national interests in the Indo-US trade deal. The march is not a space for party politics. It is to mobilise people across Maharashtra to come forward and raise their voice against wrong and protect national interests, he explained.
Ambedkar has written to Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to participate in the march.
According to Ambedkar, the Indo-US trade deal is dangerous as it has compromised national interests. “All policy decisions are dictated by the US; and India is forced to implement them without questioning or raising its protest. How can any country allow the US to dictate terms? We have stopped buying oil from Russia because of pressure from the US,” he said.
The VBA president pointed out that every country has its own independent economic, political, and foreign policy. The Indo-US trade deal has given the feeling that India is buckling under US pressure. The Centre should explain why it is forced to take US-driven decisions, he said.
“Irrespective of the political party ruling the country, there was broadly a framework for foreign policy. We took pride in pursuing an independent foreign policy. Unfortunately, now it appears we are forced to abandon independent foreign policy. What are the compulsions? The country owes an explanation from the government,” he said, while asserting the importance of the agitation.
“There are strong sentiments amongst people that PM Modi is dancing to the tunes of US President Donald Trump,” the VBA president said.
