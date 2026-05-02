National medical body advises colleges to deny leave to students ahead of NEET-UG; doctors’ body slams move

The notice, issued by Dr Raghav Langer, secretary of the NMC, cites past instances and calls for heightened vigilance to ensure the “sanctity and integrity” of the examination process.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice directing all medical colleges to remain vigilant and discourage any activity that could compromise the integrity of the upcoming NEET-UG 2026, scheduled for May 3.

As part of the directive, institutions have been advised not to grant leave to MBBS students on May 2 and 3, except in exceptional circumstances with proper justification.

The notice, issued by Dr Raghav Langer, secretary of the NMC, cites past instances and calls for heightened vigilance to ensure the “sanctity and integrity” of the examination process. It also urges colleges to sensitise students against involvement in any activities that may be prejudicial to the conduct of the examination.