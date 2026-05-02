National medical body advises colleges to deny leave to students ahead of NEET-UG; doctors’ body slams move

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The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice directing all medical colleges to remain vigilant and discourage any activity that could compromise the integrity of the upcoming NEET-UG 2026, scheduled for May 3.
As part of the directive, institutions have been advised not to grant leave to MBBS students on May 2 and 3, except in exceptional circumstances with proper justification.
The notice, issued by Dr Raghav Langer, secretary of the NMC, cites past instances and calls for heightened vigilance to ensure the “sanctity and integrity” of the examination process. It also urges colleges to sensitise students against involvement in any activities that may be prejudicial to the conduct of the examination.
The circular references a communication from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, stressing strict compliance by all medical institutions across the country.
However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from resident doctors’ bodies.
“We strongly condemn this NMC circular advising medical colleges to deny leave to MBBS students on May 2 and 3 under the pretext of safeguarding NEET-UG. This directive unfairly stigmatizes medical students, treats them as suspects without evidence, and places unjustified restrictions on their liberty. Exam integrity must be ensured through stronger systems and institutional accountability, not by targeting medical students,” said Dr Amar Agame, general secretary of the BMC MARD.
Dr Nitin More, state president, PG Cell, Maharashtra Association of Government Medical Officers, and In-service Medical Officer Representative, BMC, said they oppose the circular, arguing that it raises questions about the credibility and trustworthiness of doctors.
“The examination authorities should ensure strict enforcement of rules to conduct the exam fairly. Denying leave to MBBS students and making them sit in college even on holidays merely because NEET-UG is being conducted is unjust. We demand that this decision be withdrawn. We received the circular only yesterday, and since we learnt of it late, all doctors’ associations in the state will approach the health minister to ensure that MBBS students are exempted from such duties and that this does not recur,” he said.
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