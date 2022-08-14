National Lok Adalat: Rs 524 crore collected as settlement in 8,954 cases

A total of Rs 524.4 crore was collected as settlements in 8,954 cases in the National Lok Adalat held on August 13 in the state.

This programme was organised and implemented in the Courts of Metropolitan Magistrates, Mumbai, under the guidance of Hon’ble I/c Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai.

The settlements were done across cases, including criminal compoundable cases and U/sec 138 of N I Act, Payment & Settlement Act and other Acts.