Monday, May 09, 2022
National Lok Adalat panel asks Rlys to authorise railway officials to settle pending cases

The three-member National Lok Adalat panel – an alternative dispute redressal mechanism forum – on May 7 noted that 112 appeals under the Railway Claims Tribunal Act have been placed before it for settlement.

May 10, 2022 12:14:50 am
A National Lok Adalat panel, headed by Bombay High Court’s Justice Anuja Prabhudessai, has asked the Railways to take expeditious decision on authorising railway officials to settle cases and reach compromises to help reduce the pendency of cases before the National Lok Adalat.

Advocate T J Pandian, appearing for Railways, said that railway officials, who appeared before the national panel, had no authority to enter into settlements or to give consent to settle matters.

Justice Prabhudessai noted that on March 22, 155 matters were placed before the national panel, which could not be settled and the panel had then passed directions, duly authorising railway officials to settle the appeals.

The HC noted that till date, guidelines have not been issued and the concerned officials have not been authorised to enter into settlements.

The victims’ lawyers informed the HC that over 1,000 appeals were pending and most can be settled if the Railways gives its consent.

The panel noted in its order, “Lok Adalat provides expeditious, economic and viable justice to the common man… It is, therefore, necessary for the concerned authority to take expeditious decisions regarding authorisation to the officers to enter into settlement or compromise.”

