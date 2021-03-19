National Investigation Agency seizes two more vehicles used by Sachin Waze

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized two more vehicles – a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and a Mercedes -- that were used by suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar, 18 th March 2021, Mumbai)

AS PART of its investigation into the Ambani security scare case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized two more vehicles – a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and a Mercedes — that were used by suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze.

One of these vehicles, the Prado, is registered in the name of one Bhosle Vijaykumar Ganpat, who in 2014 had contested the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections from Guhagar on a Shiv Sena ticket. The registration number of the Prado — MH 02 CC 101 — is mentioned by Bhosle in the affidavit he filed while contesting for the Assembly elections.



NIA officers refused to comment on the issue. Sources said the officers are looking for two more vehicles in connection with the case.

Bhosle was not available for comment on how his vehicle was in Waze’s possession.

So far, the NIA has seized four vehicles in the case and is believed to be on the lookout for more vehicles.

An NIA official said, “These vehicles were used by Waze and have been seized as part of our investigation.” An officer said that the Prado vehicle is believed to have been used by Waze when he drove down Mansukh Hiran from Thane to Mumbai Police headquarters for questioning.

Hiran used the Scorpio vehicle that was kept outside the Ambani residence Antilia with gelatin sticks and a threat letter on March 25. Hiran was later found dead in Mumbra creek on March 5.

Earlier, the NIA had seized the Scorpio vehicle that was placed outside the Ambani residence and a Mercedes that was believed to have been used by Waze. From the Mercedes vehicle, the NIA had found Rs 5 lakh cash, a currency counting machine and kerosene.



While the NIA is currently investigating the Ambani terror scare case, there are indications that the Hiran murder case would also be taken over by NIA, sources said. The cases are said to be linked, due to which NIA may take over the other case too.