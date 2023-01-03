National anthem case: Mumbai court reserves order on Mamata Banerjee’s appeal challenging summons

The special court in Mumbai presiding over the trials of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs Tuesday reserved its order on the criminal revision application filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging summons issued against her in February 2022 by a magistrate’s court on the complaint of a BJP member alleging disrespect to the national anthem.

The special court had earlier stayed the proceedings before the lower court and begun hearing the appeal. Special Judge R N Rokade will decide on the plea on January 12.

A magistrate court in February last year observed that it was prima facie evident that the chief minister had sung the national anthem at an event held in Mumbai, stopped abruptly and left the dais, committing an offence under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. It had then issued her summons asking her to appear before it.

Banerjee’s lawyer, Majid Memon, denied the allegations made in the complaint and said since she was in the city for an official visit, a sanction was required to be taken to prosecute her which has not been done. Memon submitted that Banerjee was in the city for improving interstate relationships between West Bengal and Maharashtra and that she was accompanied by West Bengal’s chief secretary.

BJP member and lawyer Vivekand Gupta, who had filed the complaint, submitted that sanction was not required as she was not here for an official visit.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani submitted that the reason for Banerjee’s visit was not official but one with a “political agenda”. He said that the programme, organised on December 1, 2021, at Y B Chavan Centre was a political one held by the Opposition parties.