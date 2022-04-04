Nasik court records man’s statement after he seeks to withdraw case against Gehlot’s son

A Nashik court on Friday recorded the statement of a 33-year-old businessman, who is the complainant in a case of cheating, breach of trust and intimidation, which was registered in the city against 14 persons, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot. His statement was recorded under Sectiosssn 164 of CrPC, days after he told Nashik police that he wants to withdraw his case against the Rajasthan CM’s son.

Speaking with The Indian Express, the complainant, Sushil Patil, a civil engineer and a businessman, said that he was not pressured by any political party to retract his complaint against Gehlot.

“Instead, days after I lodged a complaint against a Gujarat-based Congress worker and the mastermind, Sachin Valera, Gehlot and 12 others, I came to know that Gehlot was not involved and Valera was just misusing his name to gain my trust, due to which I went to the Gangapur police station and withdrew my complaint against Gehlot,” he said.

On the directions of the local court in Nashik, the Gangapur police on March 17 had registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1(document or electronic record), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subsequently, the investigation of the case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing.

Soon after the case was registered, Patil, in his supplementary statement to police, had said that Valera misused Gehlot’s name to dupe him. He has also said that he spoke to Gehlot on a video call, in which the latter said Valera was going through a rough period and requested him to grant him some time to return his money. However, he has maintained that there was no transaction of money between him and Gehlot and during his independent inquiry, he came to know that the Rajasthan CM’s son was not involved.

“The statement to police does not hold significance, due to which we wrote to the court asking them to record his statement under Section 164 of CrPC, following which his statement was recorded by the magistrate on Friday,” said an investigator, adding, “We are yet to receive a copy of it but the process of recording the statement went on for about an hour.”

The investigators have said that they will not remove Gehlot’s name from the FIR but the police have not mentioned his name in their case diary.

“The investigation is still in progress and we are yet to record Valera’s statement. His statement will be crucial, as he is the mastermind. We will check his bank statements, documents and also try to ascertain who all were in touch with him… if we still do not find any evidence against Gehlot, then we will not file a chargesheet against him,” said the investigator.