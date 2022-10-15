Nashik: Two Military Engineer Services officers arrested for ‘taking bribe’

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Army engineer of Major rank and a junior engineer for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a contractor on the pretext of clearing his bills.

The two officers train helicopter pilots and were caught on Thursday evening while allegedly taking a bribe at the Combat Army Aviation School in Nashik.

Officials said the CBI had laid a trap on the basis of a complaint of a contractor who had alleged that the two officers of the Military Engineer Services (MES) had demanded Rs 1.2 lakh from him.

One of the arrested men is Himanshu Mishra, an Assistant Garrison Engineer of the rank of Major, while the junior engineer is Milind Vadile. “The complainant is a contractor and had constructed a civil structure there. The two Army officers had demanded money to clear the pending bills and as the contractor did not wish to pay, he lodged a complaint,” said an officer.

The CBI laid a trap and caught them red-handed.