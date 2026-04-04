9 of family, including 6 kids, killed as vehicle plunges into well in Nashik

Nine members of a family, including six children, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a well in Dindori, nearly 20 km from Nashik in Maharashtra, on Friday night. The family was returning from a function when the incident occurred.

The police suspect the driver did not notice the well in the dark while driving past the Shivaji Nagar area and lost control of the multi-purpose vehicle, a Maruti XL6. Though the local police launched a rescue operation and roped in cranes and swimmers, none of the passengers could be rescued alive.

The police identified the deceased as Sunil Dargude, 32, Reshma Sunil Dargude, 27, Asha Anil Dargude, 32, Khushi Anil Dargude, 14, Madhuri Anil Dargude, 13, Shreyas Anil Dargude, 11, Rakhi Sunil Dargude, 11, Shravani Anil Dargude, 11, and Samruddhi Rajendra Dargude, 7.

VIDEO | Nine members of a family, including six children, killed after a car fell into a well in Nashik district, Maharashtra. The accident occurred in Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori town around 10 pm on Friday, an official said. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on… https://t.co/FcS1JtxP3n pic.twitter.com/cewfXSYAbo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2026

The family members were residents of Dindori and were returning after attending an event organised by a coaching class, Vadje Classes, at a banquet hall in the Shivaji Nagar area when the incident occurred.

Rutuja Gaikwad, a teacher from Vadje Classes, said that on their annual day, they honour students who have performed well with trophies. These students were accompanied by their family members. The event ended around 9.30 pm, following which the students left the venue with their parents.

An officer from the local Dindori police station said they were trying to ascertain how the driver did not spot the well. “We are looking for eyewitnesses and checking CCTV footage to get clarity on the incident,” he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed heartfelt condolences and announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

“This is a very unfortunate and heartbreaking incident. We share in the grief of their families. I have discussed with minister Girish Mahajan, and he has visited the spot and is coordinating. Orders have also been given to the district administration to investigate the incident,” Fadnavis added.

FIR lodged against the well owner

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad said the incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 11 pm. “The first phone call the police or fire brigade received was at 11 pm. The vehicle hit the other side of the well while going down. There was a big dent in the windscreen,” he added.

Prasad said the vehicle was pulled out of the well at 12.20 am. “Within 70 minutes of being alerted, officials removed the vehicle. Unfortunately, nobody was found alive,” he said.

Prasad said the well was located at the end of a concrete road. “As soon as the road ends, the well crops up, which the driver must not have spotted….The 20 ft-diameter well had no protective wall. It had water up to 20-25 feet. We have filed an FIR against the well owner,” he added.

A probe has also been initiated by the local Dindori Municipal Council and the town planning department. “For the council, the chief officer will conduct the probe. The town planning additional director will conduct a separate probe,” Prasad said

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The collector said one probe will look into how the road was constructed beside a private well and how the layout got approval. The second probe, he added, would look into why there was no protection at the spot where the road ends.

“The municipal council probe will look into the road and high mast work. The probe will try to find out why the road shoulder work was not carried out properly…It seems no one realised the well can be dangerous…The second probe will look into the layout sanctioned in 2004. It will try to find out how there is a well between the two edges of the road,” Prasad explained.

He added that there would be a third probe by the traffic police and a fourth by the police.

“The well was providing water to locals, especially in the summer months. We have covered it up for now, and we are planning to cover it up forever…,” he added.

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Last year, a car overturned into a drain in Dindori

This is the second such accident in Dindori, where a vehicle has fallen into a water body, causing multiple fatalities.

In July last year, seven members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a road accident near Dindori after the car they were travelling in collided with a motorcycle, and plunged into a roadside drain.

The victims were returning to their hometown of Sarasale in Dindori after attending a child’s birthday celebration in Nashik when the Alto car they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle. The impact caused the car to veer off the road and overturn into a water-filled drain.

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After the incident, Dindori residents had demanded better lighting, speed controls, and improved road maintenance on this stretch, which is known for its sharp turns and inadequate signage.

(With inputs from Manoj More)