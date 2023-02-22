Police reach Nashik to record Sanjay Raut’s statement on threat allegation against CM Shinde’s son

The Thane police reached Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s Nashik hotel on Wednesday morning to record his statement about his letter to the police and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that alleged a threat to his life from MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

An officer said, “A team from the Thane police’s anti-extortion cell led by its senior inspector has reached Nashik to record Raut’s statement about the threat to his life.”

In his letter, Raut alleged, “Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde’s son) has given a ‘supari’ (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal, Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen.”

Raut, who resides in Mumbai, is currently in Nashik for some work. Shrikant Shinde is the MP from Kalyan.

The officer said, “Since Raut said in his letter that he has specific information, we will collect the details from him.”

After the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader wrote to the Thane police commissioner, the crime branch launched an investigation into his allegation.

For his part, the chief minister said that the police would check if the complaint was based on facts or a stunt.