scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Police reach Nashik to record Sanjay Raut’s statement on threat allegation against CM Shinde’s son

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP has alleged that Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a contract to a Thane-based criminal to kill him.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (File)

The Thane police reached Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s Nashik hotel on Wednesday morning to record his statement about his letter to the police and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that alleged a threat to his life from MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

An officer said, “A team from the Thane police’s anti-extortion cell led by its senior inspector has reached Nashik to record Raut’s statement about the threat to his life.”

Also Read |Supreme Court declines to stay ECI order on Shiv Sena; issues notice on Uddhav Thackeray’s plea challenging it

In his letter, Raut alleged, “Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde’s son) has given a ‘supari’ (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal, Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen.”

Raut, who resides in Mumbai, is currently in Nashik for some work. Shrikant Shinde is the MP from Kalyan.

The officer said, “Since Raut said in his letter that he has specific information, we will collect the details from him.”

After the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader wrote to the Thane police commissioner, the crime branch launched an investigation into his allegation.

Also Read
Mumbai News Live Updates: SC refuses to stay EC's order for now, issues n...
With EC decision, 16 MLAs from Uddhav faction to now shift to treasury be...
After scuffle at Sonu Nigam music event, Mumbai Police book Chembur MLA’s...
A weaker Shiv Sena (UBT) dents the collective strength of MVA in Maharashtra

For his part, the chief minister said that the police would check if the complaint was based on facts or a stunt.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 17:52 IST
Next Story

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 7471 Group C posts; how to register

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close