Was Nashik ring road realigned to benefit a few? Maharashtra orders 15-day probe after Oppn charge
A committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, will examine the alignment change and land purchases made near the project in the past three years. The Nashik ring road is being developed for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.
Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that a probe will be initiated into the Nashik ring road project, being developed for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, to ascertain ascertain if the alignment of the project was altered or if anyone deliberately purchased lands in the vicinity in the past three years despite prior knowledge of the planned infrastructure.
The minister announced a probe into the Nashik ring road project after Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged ‘irregularities’ in the land acquisition process, changes in the alignment, pressure on farmers, and mistreatment of women, and demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry into the matter and action against guilty.
During the question hour in the Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that land for the Nashik ring road was acquired forcibly. He also cited farmers’ complaints, alleging that the survey numbers that were previously excluded from the May 4 list were subsequently included.
Demanding a high-level inquiry, Wadettiwar said, “The alignment was changed to benefit specific individuals and companies. The complaints regarding farmers being forced out of their homes during land measurement and women being manhandled are very serious.”
Ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Ahire, too, alleged high-handedness by local officials against farmers and demanded suspension of those involved. She claimed that realignment was made to benefit officials of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) and police who held land parcels. She further alleged that arrested godman Ashok Kharat also benefited from the alleged realignment of the ring road.
Maharashtra minister reacts to allegations
In response to the allegations, the Revenue Minister announced that a committee, led by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, will be formed to probe and submit the findings from the inquiry within 15 days.
Bawankule assured that an investigation into the conduct of the officials would also be carried out.
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“I will not spare any officer involved. The high power committee will probe whether the alignment was changed and what were the reasons. The committee will submit a report in 15 days. The land purchased in the last three years will also be analysed to check whether it was done to gain financial benefits,” the minister said.
On Vijay Wadettiwar’s allegations on forceful acquisition of lands for the development of the ring road project and the ill-treatment of farmers, Bawankule said that the land acquisition process would be carried out only after taking the farmers into confidence, and they would be provided with fair compensation.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
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Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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