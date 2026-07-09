Was Nashik ring road realigned to benefit a few? Maharashtra orders 15-day probe after Oppn charge

Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that a probe will be initiated into the Nashik ring road project, being developed for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, to ascertain ascertain if the alignment of the project was altered or if anyone deliberately purchased lands in the vicinity in the past three years despite prior knowledge of the planned infrastructure.

The minister announced a probe into the Nashik ring road project after Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged ‘irregularities’ in the land acquisition process, changes in the alignment, pressure on farmers, and mistreatment of women, and demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry into the matter and action against guilty.

During the question hour in the Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that land for the Nashik ring road was acquired forcibly. He also cited farmers’ complaints, alleging that the survey numbers that were previously excluded from the May 4 list were subsequently included.

Demanding a high-level inquiry, Wadettiwar said, “The alignment was changed to benefit specific individuals and companies. The complaints regarding farmers being forced out of their homes during land measurement and women being manhandled are very serious.”

Ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Ahire, too, alleged high-handedness by local officials against farmers and demanded suspension of those involved. She claimed that realignment was made to benefit officials of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) and police who held land parcels. She further alleged that arrested godman Ashok Kharat also benefited from the alleged realignment of the ring road.

Maharashtra minister reacts to allegations

In response to the allegations, the Revenue Minister announced that a committee, led by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, will be formed to probe and submit the findings from the inquiry within 15 days.

Bawankule assured that an investigation into the conduct of the officials would also be carried out.

Story continues below this ad

“I will not spare any officer involved. The high power committee will probe whether the alignment was changed and what were the reasons. The committee will submit a report in 15 days. The land purchased in the last three years will also be analysed to check whether it was done to gain financial benefits,” the minister said.

On Vijay Wadettiwar’s allegations on forceful acquisition of lands for the development of the ring road project and the ill-treatment of farmers, Bawankule said that the land acquisition process would be carried out only after taking the farmers into confidence, and they would be provided with fair compensation.