Nashik relief camp sealed after migrant worker tests positive

A Nashik relief camp, housing more than 300 migrant labourers, has been sealed after a 24-year-old migrant worker tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, officials said. This is possibly the first coronavirus positive case to be reported at a relief camp in the state, they added.

The government has set up 2,691 camps across the state to give refuge to the 3.32 lakh migrant workers it employs from 25 states, including Maharashtra, and neighbouring Nepal.

According to officials, the man, a truck cleaner, was among hundreds of migrant labourers who tried to walk to their home state in Northern India from Mumbai. On March 30, he was intercepted by the local police in Nashik and sent to the relief camp, set up at a state social justice department-run hostel. It houses a total of 318 migrant labourers.

“So far, we have moved eight individuals to institutional quarantine and they are being tested. The local administration has sealed the area where the relief camp is located. A total of 114 individuals, who were lodged in the building, are also being segregated as high- and low-risk contacts,” Nashik District Collector Suraj Mandhare said. With this, the total number of coronavirus-infected patients in Nashik rose to five.

Camp authorities said four persons were put up in each room at the hostel to ensure social distancing. While most of the workers were screened before they were moved into the facility, the 24-year-old man developed fever and cough only on April 13. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation and was tested for the virus. On Wednesday night, his test reports confirmed that he was coronavirus positive.

