Nashik police use speaker drones to step up curfew vigil

Locals in the rural parts of Nashik district, who are out for a stroll during the curfew these days, are getting used to an unsettling sound emanating from the sky, barking orders to people to remain indoors.

As Nashik witnesses an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases that have risen from 1.28 lakh at the start of March to 2.77 lakh till Sunday, at a rate higher than the state average, the Nashik rural police have decided to deploy these speaker drones to ensure that people stay indoors during the curfew and help curb the virus’s spread.

A policeman, accompanied by a drone pilot, has been navigating these drones in the rural parts of the district to keep an eye out on the violators of curfew rules.

“Drone cameras will be used in large villages to intensify the watch on the curfew. It is important to reduce the spread of infection and hence, necessary instructions have been conveyed to all police stations across the district,” Nashik District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil said.

“A janata curfew is being followed in many villages. But it is important to focus on reducing the number of active cases, which can only be achieved by breaking the chain of infection. The rural police are actively being a part of this mission with enhanced vigilance and energy,” Patil added.